Camila Cabello’s Handbag Looks Just Like an Air Jordan Sneaker

Camila Cabello gives ultimate sass and flair with her latest look.

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer posted a photo set on Instagram today that incorporated an eye-catching bag. For the outfit, Cabello sported a green flouncy top and black trousers that gave the look a refined appearance. She paired it with a handbag that was designed to look like an Air Jordan Retro 1 sneaker in a green colorway that perfectly matched her ensemble. She accessorized with green hoop earrings and other simple pieces of jewelry.

Shoe-wise, she slipped on pair of black suede pumps that further elevated the outfit.

When it comes to Cabello’s signature style, she fancies silhouettes that are both modern yet sophisticated. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of colorful activewear, dashing outerwear, intricate bikinis and edgy dresses. On red carpets, Cabello wears fun and statement-making gowns from brands like Christian Siriano, Oscar de la Renta and Azzi & Osta. For shoes, she typically wears sneakers, heeled sandals and boots of all heights.

The “Havana” singer started to make her mark in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for the fashion brand Guess in 2017, she also starred in campaigns for Skechers.

Put on a pair of black pumps and add a touch of refinement to your outfits, inspired by Camila Cabello.

