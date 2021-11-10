Caitriona Balfe Wears an Unexpected Shoe With a Glam Gown on the Red Carpet at ‘Belfast’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Caitriona Balfe sported an unexpected shoe with a glam look on the red carpet on Monday in LA.

The actress attended the premiere of “Belfast” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to promote her upcoming film in a black Miu Miu dress with a high neckline, short sleeves and glittery details throughout, including a thick sparkly belt. She carried a small black clutch and accessorized with two bracelets and drop earrings that fell beneath her deeply-parted hair.

Caitriona Balfe at the “Belfast” premiere in LA on Nov. 8. CREDIT: {credit}/MEGA

Balfe toughened up her elegant look with a pair of platform boots. The shoes featured a leather material and a thick platform, reaching at least 4 inches in the heel. The unexpected boots added a touch of grunge to the overall soft tone of the outfit. Though mainly popular in street style, Balfe proved there’s a time and place for any type of shoe on the red carpet.

A closer look at Balfe’s boots. CREDIT: {credit}/MEGA

Her chunky boots are one of the most popular styles of the moment, platform shoes. This trend has been seen on many celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Regina King and Sofia Vergara.

