Caitlyn Jenner Gets Sporty in Polo, Skinny Jeans and Puma Sneakers With Pops of Neon on California Governor Tour

Caitlyn Jenner went for a sporty look while on the campaign trail.

During her latest tour appearance in Venice, Calif., for the state’s governor election, Jenner wore a simple white polo and black jeans. The look was simple and sharp, pairing two neutrals together in a classic look that was polished and effortless. Jenner kept her accessories minimal, opting for cat-eye sunglasses and a simple silver necklace.

Caitlyn Jenner, tours Venice, Calif., with local city counsel, residents and business owners. CREDIT: DAS / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the former reality TV star stayed casual in a pair of Puma sneakers worn with white socks. Jenner’s shoes featured gray knit uppers, with a burst of color from neon orange accents and a lime green tab on their tongues. Their white rubber soles and laces smoothly coordinated with her polo, while softening the colorful parts of her sneakers.

Caitlyn Jenner, tours Venice, California with local city counsel, residents and business owners. CREDIT: DAS / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Jenner’s Puma sneakers. CREDIT: DAS / SplashNews.com

Sneakers have been all the rage this summer due to a rise in athleisure style. Various models from Nike, Adidas and Reebok have been trending, in addition to Puma; Nike’s Air Force One Lows have even become the top-selling shoe of 2021, so far. Puma has remained innovative throughout the year, launching new collaborations with brands like Kool-Aid, Bratz, and Haribo.

Caitlyn Jenner addresses the press during her tour of Venice, California. CREDIT: DAS / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, the “I Am Cait” star often favors pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors and textures from labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Otto + Ivy. When off-duty or exercising, the media personality prefers sneakers from athletic brands like Nike, Yeezy and FootJoy. These are often paired with a classic, versatile wardrobe of skinny jeans, sweaters and wrap dresses in neutral hues — plus crossbodies and top-handle satchels by Balenciaga, Chanel and Versace, among other top brands.

Give your looks a sporty boost this summer with gray sneakers, inspired by Caitlyn Jenner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma Kyron Galactic sneakers, $40 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Free TR8 sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Roav sneakers, $80.

