Busy Phillips Goes Casual-Chic in a Brown Tiered Sundress and Beige Huarache Shoes

Busy Philipps out and about in Los Angeles.

Busy Philipps’ latest look encompasses the ideal of effortless style.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday. Philipps wore a brown sundress that featured a ribbed top and a tiered skirt, which brought forth the perfect summer vibe. She accessorized the look with chic white sunglasses and a green mask that added a perfect touch of color contrast.

For footwear, Philipps sported a pair of beige-colored huarache shoes that once again elevated the look and made it feel summery.

When it comes to Philipps’ personal aesthetic, the “White Chicks” actress has an affinity for bohemian-centric clothing that has a modern feel. Philipps also wears garments like printed dresses, structured denim jackets, edgy jumpsuits and oversized suiting that speaks to her eye for versatility. Her Instagram feed exhibits her love for this aesthetic as well as easy, breezy footwear like “ugly” sandals and simple flats. She also opts for more classic silhouettes like sharp pointed-toe pumps, sleek boots and functional sneakers.

Phillipps is no stranger to the fashion industry, having been the face of brands like Loft and Kate Spade.

