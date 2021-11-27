Busy Philipps Hit the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Bubblegum Pink Catsuit

Staying true to her name, Busy Philipps was very active this Thanksgiving as she dressed up to perform for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The actress performed in the parade with “Girls5eva” cast members Sara Bareilles, Renèe Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell. “Girls5eva” is the fictional music group formed on the Peacock show of the same title of which Philipps is one of the main characters.

For her look, Philipps rocked a very pink and very cold-weather appropriate ensemble of a pink plaid overcoat, a bubble-gum pink jumpsuit with matching fingerless gloves, a bejeweled headband, Uggs socks and AGL thick-soled boots. The outfit was very much giving Elle Woods goes on a winter-vacation vibes.

While this outfit was for a performance, it very much stays true to Philipps’ personal style aesthetic. The entertainer is known for her affinity for bohemian-centric styling, with items like “ugly” sandals and flowing dresses. On the flip side, you will just as easily find Philipps wearing more classic silhouettes like pointed-toe pumps, suits and a-line dresses. In her wardrobe, you can find a mix of high and low fashion brands like Gucci, Wolford, Tamara Mellon to J. Crew and Loft.

Whether she’s wearing high-end fashions or more affordable designs, Philipps looks are almost always eclectic and consistently fabulous.