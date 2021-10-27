Busy Philipps Has a Retro-Inspired Style Moment in Leopard Print Pink Mini Dress With Uggs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Busy Philipps took on the summer to fall transitional look while out and about in New York. The actress’ ensemble paid homage to Paris Hilton in the early aughts in her dress and boot combo.

The “Cougar Town” star sported a pink silk mini dress with brown leopard print detailing and a cowl neck finish. She paired the dress with a gray brown hoodie to match its pattern. She accessorized the look with a red tote bag and long silver dangly earrings in the shape of a heart. The star’s choice of footwear brought a retro ’90s/Y2K element to the look, Uggs. She styled the classic tall sheepskin boots by folding down the top of the boot to show off the inner fur.

Busy Philipps spotted wearing Uggs and a leopard print dress. CREDIT: MEGA

The 42-year-old is frequently spotted wearing printed dresses, structured jackets and is no stranger to the “ugly shoe” trend.

Model Gigi Hadid spotted wearing sheepskin while out during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Philipps is not the only one contributing to the return of Uggs. Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been spotted sporting the comfy slippers while out during Paris Fashion Week. The shoes act as a perfect complement to Hadid’s relaxed and comfortable off-the-clock style. Ugg has also teamed up with trendy brand Telfar, best known for their signature bags. The collaboration originally launched last June but has returned for the fall ’21 season. The line features the classic short Ugg silhouette with the Telfar logo embroidered into the shoe.

Ugg x Telfar’s Logo Mini boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

