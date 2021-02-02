Busy Philipps Pops in a Rainbow Jumpsuit That’s Getting Her Compliments During NYC’s Blizzard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy Philipps is embracing the East Coast snowfall that has covered New York City in a blanket of white this week.

The actress, who recently moved with her family from Los Angeles to New York, took to the streets in a white snowsuit that featured rainbow detailing on the shoulders. She also laced up a pair of tall black winter boots that featured faux fur at the collar.

“Went for a walk in a blizzard today. Got multiple compliments on my rainbow snowsuit. It took everything in my power not to say I bought it on sale so I’ll tell you: I BOUGHT IT ON SALE! 🌈❄️,” the “Busy Tonight” host captioned an Instagram post showing off her snow day outfit.

Unfortunately, Philipps’ Chamonix rainbow padded jumpsuit from Perfect Moment is now sold out. The almost $1,500 hooded snowsuit was 80% off on Net-a-porter.com. The waterproof suit kept her warm while she enjoyed time with her kids. According to Philipps’ Instagram, it was their “first snow day ever.”

The family currently resides in the neighborhood of Chelsea in Manhattan. They also have a country house in upstate New York.

In addition to her weather-appropriate jumpsuit, the “Freaks and Geeks” alumnus laced up a pair of tall winter boots to brace the East Coast snowstorm. The leg-extending shoe is the perfect snow day boot as it keeps snow from seeping into your socks. You can also tuck your pants into your boots, just like Philipps’ did for her NYC snow day venture. Her pair also appears to have a furry lining that pops out over the shaft. The warm lining not only keeps feet toasty, but creates a stylish silhouette.

Below, here are a few tall winter boots inspired by the actress’ fashionable yet practical pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Sorel Joan Of Arctic Boots, $188 (Was $250); Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Cougar Nylon Bootie, $150; Dsw.com.

To buy: Northside Kathmandu Faux Fur Lined Duck Boot $60 (Was $105); Nordstromrack.com.

