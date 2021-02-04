Busy Philipps Nails Bold Winter Styling in a Rainbow Outfit & the Chunkiest Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy Philipps wore another bold rainbow look this week in NYC to tackle the East Coast winter doldrums.

“Still trying to figure out how to dress for the snow in New York but AT LEAST I’M HAVING FUN DOING IT,” she captioned on an Instagram post earlier today.

The actress, who just moved her family from L.A. to N.Y.C. continues to dress in colors while embracing the heaps of snow that was brought on by a blizzard that hit the East Coast this week.

For today’s look, the “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a reversible rainbow fleece jacket from Farm Rio which she styled over a mustard-colored henley from Madewell and a La DoubleJ patterned skirt. Philipps continued her bold look with a pair of chunky Chelsea boots from the buzzy Danish label, Ganni.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

The Chunky Chelsea boot is one of the trendiest shoes in fashion right now thanks to its exaggerated yet practical platform heel. The bold style allows you to brave the elements while looking your best. The futuristic boot also can double as a stylish snow boot thanks to its lug sole, a feature originally designed on boots for traction. The style retails for $445 at Net-a-Porter.

Earlier this week, Phillips took to the snow wearing another bold, rainbow-themed outfit that was compliment-worthy. She gushed on Instagram that she scored a Chamonix rainbow padded jumpsuit on sale. The almost $1,500 hooded snowsuit was 80% off on Net-A-Porter but has since sold out.

In addition to her waterproof suit, she kept her warm with a pair of tall, lace-up snow boots while she enjoyed time with her kids. According to Philipps’, it was their “first snow day ever.”

Looking for a bold style boots to take on the winter weather like Philipps? Here are a few pairs you can shop now.

