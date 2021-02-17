Busy Philipps Makes a Spring Dress Work for Winter With Vibrant Blue Tights & Chunky Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy Philipps is proof that you can wear your favorite spring dresses during winter.

On Tuesday, Philipps stepped out in New York City, wearing a flowy paisley frock. The actress provided the perfect formula for transition styling as she paired the dainty dress with an off-white coat and vibrant blue tights, making the look ideal for cold weather.

Philipps then accessorized with blue sunglasses and a green belt bag from Herschel Supply Co. The accessory features a zip front entry and adjustable buckle strap. The bag is equipped with a canvas construction and finished with a logo patch and leather pulls. The bag is currently on sale for $20 from $28 at UrbanOutfitters.com.

As for footwear, Philipps continued to keep warm with a pair of chunky Chelsea knee boots from Ganni. The rubber-trimmed footwear feature yellow stitching and are set atop thick 30mm heels. The style is currently available for $545 at Net-a-Porter.com.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Philipps wore the sleek boots. Earlier this month, Philipps showcased a bold colorful look, which included a rainbow fleece jacket from Farm Rio, which she styled over a mustard-colored henley from Madewell and a La DoubleJ patterned skirt. She completed her ensemble with the knee boots from Ganni.

When it comes to her personal style, Philipps is a free spirit. She often plays around with bold colors and mixes patterns with prints. Her wardrobe not only includes fun dresses, but also classic suiting and straight-leg denim. Some of her go-to brands include: Gucci, Wolford and Tamara Mellon. She also mixes in more affordable brands like J. Crew, making her closet the perfect example of high-low dressing.

