The BTS Boys Look Dapper in Cool Suiting Combos at the 2021 Jingle Ball Red Carpet

International Kpop sensation BTS graced the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball red carpet all suited up. The annual ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of the most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From “Best Friend” rapper Saweetie to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all.

The boys served up certified style, dressed in an array of colorful ensembles. Some members, like BTS’ Park Ji-min, opted for fun but formal suit, while member Rap Monster was fitted in a more street style-casual sweatshirt, slack and bucket hat.

BTS on the red carpet for the 2021 Jingle Ball CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

BTS is well known for hits like “Blood, Sweat and Tears” and “Butter” and has collaborated with popular American celebs like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. The group’s style truly reflects what is trendy in men’s fashion at the moment, including pieces like colorful sneakers and cool cardigans.

BTS Member Suga at 2021 Jingle Ball red carpet. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Each look is aimed at reflecting the member’s personal style or feel. BTS’ V and J-Hope wore suits like many of their bandmates, but kept the looks fun and youthful with unique slacks, graphic ties or patterns and patches placed on the lapel of their suit jackets. Band members Jin and Suga looked more casual, styled in dark outerwear and a graphic tee combo. Each look had a fun element with the addition of a whimsical pattern or eye-catching graphic. Jungkook’s ensemble was no exception to this, featuring a deep brown, double-breasted suit with an interesting pattern.

Each member’s shoes were also quite unique. Most of the more dressed up members styled in a simple black or brown loafer that complemented their more dressy attire. Other members like RM and J-Hope opted for the ever-classic checkered red Vans or white, patterned sneakers.

If you’re inspired by these shoes, here are some more we know you’ll love.

YSL Monogram Penny Loafer

It’s the loafer that started it all: Penny loafers are a timeless style marked by a slot-like detail on the shoe strap, like these Saint Laurent penny loafers. The shoe is named as such because university students often tucked a coin for the payphone in the front slot of their loafers. Penny loafers are known as a versatile style, lending themselves to casual looks or semi-formal scenarios.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Gucci Jordaan Horsebit Loafer

The bit loafer — also called the horsebit loafer or the Gucci loafer — is easily identified by the snaffle bit-like detail on the front, like on these Gucci loafers. First created by Gucci in 1953, the take on a loafer was inspired by Gucci’s equestrian history. You wouldn’t wear a bit loafer with jeans, so save this shoe style for more formal looks — but never wear loafers with a tux. Still reach for your dress shoes for that.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Allen Edmonds Grayson Tassel Loafer

A classic loafer style, tassel loafers feature — you guessed it — a pair of tassels at the front of the shoe. You’ll often find tassel loafers in leather, like with these classic Allen Edmonds loafers. Tassel loafers are slightly more casual than the bit loafer, perfect for business casual settings.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

See more Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet arrivals here.