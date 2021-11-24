BTS Brings Laughs in Canadian Tuxedos & Chelsea Boots for ‘James Corden’

On Tuesday, Global K-Pop band, BTS appeared on the “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

James Corden dancing and hanging out with Korean K-Pop Boy Band BTS as they film a skit in front of CBS Studios in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

The group sat down with Corden to discuss everything from how they relax and their latest accomplishments. They even graced the stage with a live studio performance of their latest hit, “Permission to Dance.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with guests BTS. Photo: Terence Patrick CREDIT: CBS

As if that wasn’t enough, there is more to come from the boy band and Corden. The musicians also shared a clip of themselves filming dance moves on a crosswalk. Their crosswalk concert is set to air on an upcoming episode of the late-night talk show.

For the skit, the 7-piece boy band sported a casual look. They wore Canadian tuxedos which, consisted of denim jackets with white shirts underneath and medium-wash jeans. They accessorized with bolo ties, which included feathers and beads on the sides and in the middle of the pendant.

The guys completed their look with a trendy fall favorite, Chelsea boots. The suede brown boots were ankle-length and featured a stacked heel. Chelsea boots are more than just a seasonal footwear staple. They are a versatile item for both men and women and will never go out of style.

As BTS continues to dominate the charts and awards shows, they are earning recognization for more than their music and as Louis Vuitton tapped them as ambassadors.

Along with their appearance on the show, BTS has a lot to celebrate. On Sunday, they secured multiple wins at the 2021 American Music Awards including, the coveted Artist of the Year award. And they also earned their second Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

See more of BTS’ style through the years.