Brooke Shields Shimmers in Silver Fringe Dress and Bright Pink Pumps for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Brooke Shields at the "House of Gucci" premiere on Nov. 16.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brooke Shields rocked a fun fringy look while attending the “House of Gucci” premiere.

The actress attended the screening of “House of Gucci” in NYC on Tuesday night. Other celebrities in attendance were Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Olivia Palermo, to name a few. Shields wore a playful frock to the event. Her midi black dress featured long sleeves and a suit collar. Silver patches covered in fringe fell along the dress and skimmed Shields’ ankles. She added glasses and a blue necklace to the look, and carried a small black clutch purse.

Brooke Shields at the “House of Gucci” premiere on Nov. 16. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

For shoes, the “Endless Love” star wore a bright pop of pink. Her hot pink hued pumps featured a pointed toe and a thin heel reaching over 4 inches. Her shoes added a pop of color against the otherwise neutral look.

Salvatore Ferragamo Pump Shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Shields tends to go for styles that are classic and sophisticated. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing printed separates, flowy tailoring, slouchy T-shirts, intricate dresses and comfy hoodies. On the footwear front, Shields is seen in everything from functional sneakers and powerful pumps to cozy clogs and sleek sandals.

Brooke Shields at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere on Nov. 16. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Add a bright pop of color to your next outfit with a pair of pink pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 Embellished Satin Pumps, $995

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $98