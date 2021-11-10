×
Brooke Shields Is Feathered and Bedazzled in Strapless Dress and Classic Pumps for Glamour’s Woman of the Year Awards

By Jacorey Moon
Brooke Shields gives feathers a fashion-forward twist.

The “Blue Lagoon” star attended Glamour’s Woman of the Year Awards on Monday in NY and was spotted while greeting the paparazzi outside of the event. For the star-studded sartorial soiree, Shields sported a look that was most suitable for the movie icon. Shields slipped on a black and silver strapless dress that incorporated a host of stones and glitter scattered throughout and ostrich feathers.

Boorke Shields at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards.
Brooke Shields at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
Brooke Shields at Glamour's Woman of the Year Awards last night.
A closer look at Brooke Shield’s classic black pointed-toe pumps.

When it came down to the shoes, Shields popped on a pair of black pumps that helped to streamline the outfit while not drawing too much attention away from her glitzy dress.

Shields tends to dabble in styles that are classic and sophisticated. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing printed separates, flowy tailoring, slouchy T-shirts, intricate dresses and comfy hoodies. On the footwear front, Shields sports functional sneakers, powerful pumps, cozy clogs and sleek sandals.

Shields is beloved in the fashion industry for her groundbreaking modeling work that helped drive focus to contemporary American style.

