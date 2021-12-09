×
Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

By Hanna McNeila
Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post.

The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral detail at the bottom and a draping sheer fabric that hung from the flower.

Spears contrasted both looks with a pair of black pumps. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a heel that gave her some height.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

This is not the first time the 40-year-old has worn these pointed-toe pumps. In recent weeks, she has posted photos in the same shoes with different outfits. She also has worn various different fabulous footwear silhouettes. Last week the star posted a picture of herself and her fiancé on a romantic getaway. She wore a pair of cutoff shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt. She also wore a pair of bright red IMPO boots.

The Obia style included a knee-high silhouette with stretchy uppers, rounded toes and platform soles. Her footwear also came with 4-inch block heels, as well as swirling silver buckle details. The style literally elevated Spears, while adding a burst of color to her classic casual ensemble. Her boots retail for $60—on sale from $102—on NordstromRack.com.

Flip through the gallery to see Britney Spears’ most daring red carpet looks through the years. 

