Britney Spears Models These Versatile Suede Booties 5 Different Ways

Britney Spears looked glad to be in front of the camera in her most recent Instagram post. The “Baby One More Time” singer created a reel for her 35.4 million followers where she can be seen modeling various outfits with boots. The video was complete with audio of screams and applause with the caption, “I didn’t properly edit it with the snaps but I still got a round of applause!!!!!!!”

Spears wore all five of her ensembles with a small pearl choker and pedant. She showcased the versatility of her footwear in black suede booties with zipper details. The boots were around 4.5 inches with a platform base.

The first look showcased a white blouse with pleated details to accentuate the waist and was paired with a black pencil skirt. Spears then added a hip-length red trench coat with black buttons. She hit various poses before throwing it to the side for the video transition. A pastel blue and white pinstripe blazer replaced the trench coat for a businesswear look.

Her standout outfit came from a red bodycon dress. The number featured a deep V-cut neckline with forearm length fringe sleeves. A daring low back could be seen every time she took a spin. The ending of the video reel showed the singer in a calf-length black trench coat with an upturned collar.

See more styles from Britney Spears over the years.

Slip on a pair of suede pointed-toe boots and add a sleek twist to your outfits.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Gessie Bootie, $49.99.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Aquatalia Fuoco Suede Ankle Boots, $395.

CREDIT: Boden

To Buy: Boden Elsworth Ankle Boots, $210.