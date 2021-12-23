Britney Spears Hits High Notes Singing in Crop Top With Peekaboo Bralette and Low-Rise Jeans for a Y2K Revival

Britney Spears masterfully tackled the return of low-rise jeans—and shared her world-famous vocals—in a new video on Instagram. While recording a mirror selfie, the “Glory” musician sang at several pitches, flexing her vocal muscles and ability to hit high notes for long periods of time. “I want you to know just what I think,” Spears sang, midway through the video. The clip has since gained support from stars like Miley Cyrus, Gabrielle Union and Aquaria, raking in over 9 million views.

For the occasion, the “I Wanna Go” singer wore a silky purple crop top. The style featured long sleeves with a front tie, as well as a polka dot pattern. Spears paired the midriff-baring piece with an arrowhead necklace, as well as black low-rise jeans. Though the style was one Spears herself popularized in the early 2000s, pairs have re-emerged on Spring 2022 runways for Blumarine, Missoni and Vaquera in the spirit of today’s Y2K fashion revival.

Crop tops have become a staple in Spears’ wardrobe as of late. The “Womanizer” singer can often be seen in a variety of styles and colors of the tops on Instagram, from Zaful, Patbo and LoveShackFancy. Most recently, she wore a navy style with puffed sleeves while dancing at home.

For footwear, The “Lucky” singer’s go-to shoes have become Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals, which she owns in at least five colors. Aside from the comfy style, Spears also wears Hoka One One and Asics sneakers when off-duty. On the red carpet, her looks often include embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Rene Caovilla, among other top brands. However, Spears also wears wallet-friendly sandals and boots from brands like Steve Madden, Impo and her own 2009 Candies collection.

