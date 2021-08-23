Britney Spears Stuns in Sheer White Minidress With Her First Pair of Red Heels for a Reggae Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram video with her latest summer outfit.

The “Toxic” singer posed in her bathroom while taking a video in a full-length mirror, wearing a white minidress. The slim-fitting piece featured sheer striped panels, as well as long sleeves and a high neckline. Spears, per her caption, apparently wore the look to a reggae party. She kept her accents simple, pairing the dress with a high ponytail and two thin red bracelets.

When it came to shoes, the “He About To Lose Me” singer wore a pair of towering red platform pumps. The close-toed pair appeared to feature pointed red leather uppers, as well as thick platforms and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The musician’s shoes added a bold element to her sultry look — and, of course, proved her mastery in wearing tall heels and vibrant hues. “People it may be uncool but let’s start wearing bright colors,” Spears stated in the caption — and, based on upcoming fall color trends, she’s absolutely right.

Platform shoes have become a popular footwear choice this season, adding height and a dressed up boost to any ensemble. Styles in versatile leathers and metallic hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada and Saint Laurent have been worn this season by stars like Kate Beckinsale, Storm Reid and Sarah Jessica Parker. Spears herself is no stranger to tall heels, as she recently wore similar brown pointed-toe platform pumps for an afternoon outside.

For footwear, Spears often wears comfortable and budget-friendly styles like Steve Madden’s platforms, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals and Hoka One’s Clifton sneakers. On the red carpet, she’s previously favored similar pointed-toe pumps, as well as sparkly sandals and thigh-high boots from Louboutin, Zanotti and Le Silla. The singer has also dipped her toes into the fashion industry, having designed a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010 and appearing in Kenzo’s 2018 La Collection Momento No2 — her first-ever luxury fashion campaign.

Add a pair of bold red heels to your next summer look, inspired by Britney Spears.

