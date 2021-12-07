Britney Spears Poses In Her Hot Pink Therapist Top, Skinny Jeans & Pumps

Everyone knows that Britney Spears is not only the princess of pop, but also a fashion icon.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning singer brightened up her Instagram feed with a new reel.

Spears wore a hot pink top that was complete with a square neckline and short puff-sleeves. She paired the crop top with skinny jeans, which she rolled up at the end.

Opting for minimal accessories, she tied her outfit together with a pearl bracelet, a necklace that included a large brown stone and small studs. The entertainer completed her look with sharp black pointed-toe pumps.

For footwear, The “Lucky” singer’s go-to shoes have become Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals, which she owns in at least five colors. Aside from the comfy style, Spears also wears Hoka One One and Asics sneakers when off-duty. On the red carpet, her looks often include embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Rene Caovilla, among other luxury brands. However, Spears also wears wallet-friendly sandals and boots from brands like Steve Madden, Schutz and her own 2009 Candie’s collection.

She recently kicked off her 40th birthday with a romantic getaway with fiancée Sam Asghari in a pair of statement boots. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. On her feet, were a pair of bright red IMPO boots. The Obia style included a knee-high silhouette with stretchy uppers, rounded toes and platform soles. The boots also came with 4-inch block heels, as well as swirling silver buckle details.

