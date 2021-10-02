Britney Spears Kicks Things Up in These Adorable Pink Sneakers & Matching Sports Bra

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears has been kicking it up, both literally and figuratively. Spears posted a workout video on her Instagram page on Friday, staying fit alongside her fiancé Sam Asghari.

In the video, Spears is wearing a hot-pink sports bra layered with a white see-through blouse, blue and white shorts and baby pink and white sneakers. The sneakers look similar to footwear brand Hoka One One, from which Spears has often been seen wearing Hoka One One Clifton 3 sneakers over the past few years.

Hoka One One was co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009 and has since become one of the most popular athletic footwear brands amongst the celebrity crowd. Stars ranging from Reese Witherspoon to Pippe Middleton and even Kanye West have been seen repping sneakers from this brand. Hoka One One is known for their state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology and their oversized soles. In 2013, the brand was acquired by Deckers Brands, which is also the parent company of brands like Ugg, Sanuk and Teva.

When Spears is not wearing workout gear, she can often be seen wearing more girly options like high-heeled stilettos or Go-Go boots. Whether she’s dressed up in pumps or more casual with a pair of sneakers, we love seeing Spears in all her various styles.

