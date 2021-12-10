Britney Spears Channels Festive Chic in Pink Sequin Gown and Go-To Black Pumps

Britney Spears took to Instagram with yet another festive ensemble today.

The hitmaker danced in front of the camera wearing a pink, sequin frock. The dress featured a strapless top with a sweetheart neckline and mesh detail. The gown fell into a flowing asymmetrical skirt that covered only one of her legs and draped down to her foot. The standout dress was finished with a blush pink tulle lining, giving it even more pizazz.

When it came to accessories, the “Toxic” singer kept it simple and opted for a thin chained necklace with a large, upside-down teardrop-shaped pendant.

On her feet, Spears went for her go-to silhouette — pointed toe pumps. The black shoes boasted a super high stiletto heel which gave the 40-year-old some extra height.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Saweetie and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

This is not the first time that the star has opted for black pumps. In recent weeks, Spears has posted multiple photos and videos on Instagram modeling different sleek styles, which she usually pairs with the classic silhouette.

On Wednesday, she paired the style with two different white mini dresses. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second look featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff as well as a plunging neckline and a large solid floral detail at the bottom.

