Britney Spears Offers a Laidback Take on the Knee-High Boot Trend in a Chocolate Hue

While spending the day with Sam Asghari, her boyfriend, Britney Spears styled a casual winter ensemble featuring several warm-toned neutral shades and elevated the look with an of-the-moment shoe silhouette.

The “(You Drive Me) Crazy” artist wore a white tee shirt and black skinny jeans combination teamed with a straight-cut wool-like coat in a camel colorway layered over the top. For a similar aesthetic, try out the Wool Double-Breasted Coat from Mango to embrace this winter-approved hue. It retails for $140, reduced from $230, and is available for purchase on Mango.com. To refresh these closet basics, the Organic Cotton Tee Shirt in the white colorway from Everlane styled with the Le High Skinny Jeans in the Film Noir colorway from Frame offers a nearly-identical look.

Here’s a closer look at the similar Journee Collection Jayne Boots. CREDIT: DSW

For footwear, the “Gimme More” singer completed her daytime outfit with a pair of slouchy knee-high boots in a rich, dark chocolate brown colorway and appear to be made from a leather-like material with a heel. To achieve an aesthetically similar silhouette, try these Jayne Boots in the Brown colorway from Journee Collection. These boots feature a faux leather and pull-on construction with ruched dealing throughout, a rounded toe and a nearly-flat heel. They retail for $50 and are available for purchase on DSW.com.

With this sighting, the “Hold It Against Me” songstress further confirms her affinity for brown boots in this timeless silhouette. In December 2019, Spears wore an almost identical pair of shoes for Christmas at home while also with her boyfriend. For the holiday, she teamed them with a teal track jacket and similar black pants.

Embrace the brown knee-high boots trend with selected styles available below.

To Buy: Franco Sarto Daya Boots, $160.

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Levon Boots, $110 (from $220).

To Buy: Naturalizer Melanie Boots, $125 (from $250).

