Britney Spears Dances in ‘Free Britney’ Shirt & Pumps Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Court Hearing

Britney Spears, who has been living under a controversial conservatorship since 2008, is ready for new beginnings.

The latest in a series of court hearings will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, and the judge will likely announce whether or not to terminate the arrangement — for good.

In anticipation, Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari uploaded an Instagram video of himself and Britney in contrasting white and black #FreeBritney T-shirts with “it’s a human rights movement” underneath. The “Toxic” singer added a pair of pumps to complete her look as her song “Work Bitch” played.

Spears has even more good news to look forward to in the future. Earlier this week, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” musician posted an Instagram of herself where she revealed to her followers that Donatella Versace will be making her dress for her walk down the aisle.

Sharing a series of photos and videos posing in a pink off-the-shoulder gown, she wrote: “No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 .”

The iconic performer began dating Asghari after meeting him on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. Spears and the 27-year-old Iranian-born actor announced their engagement in September.

Spears, 39, was formerly married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two teenage sons, for three years. She wed Federline in 2004 wearing a $26,000 strapless Monique Lhuillier dress. Earlier that same year, the “Toxic” singer married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in a quickie Las Vegas marriage wearing ripped jeans and a baseball cap. The union only lasted about 50 hours before the pop star had it annulled.

