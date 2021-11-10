Britney Spears Reveals Donatella Versace Is Making Her Wedding Dress While Posing in Sheer Pink Princess Gown

The one and only Britney Spears is getting married again, and she’s letting her fans in on some of the details.

In a new Instagram post last night, the “Gimme More” singer revealed to her followers that Donatella Versace will be making her dress for the big day.

Sharing a series of photos and videos of herself posing in a pink off-the-shoulder gown, she wrote: “No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 .”

The iconic performer began dating fiance Sam Asghari after meeting him on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. Spears and the 27-year-old Iranian-born actor announced their engagement in September.

Spears, 39, was formerly married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two teenage sons, for three years. She wed Federline in 2004 wearing a $26,000 strapless Monique Lhuillier dress. Earlier that same year, the “Toxic” singer married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in a quickie Las Vegas marriage wearing ripped jeans and a baseball cap. The union only lasted about 50 hours before the pop star had it annulled.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in 2019.

The “Crossroads” actress also took to TikTok last month to ask fans their opinion on where she and Asghari should get hitched. The longtime couple is apparently debating between Italy, Greece and Australia.

Britney Spears hits the beach in 2019 sporting white sandals while in Miami with husband-to-be Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghasri on the red carpet at the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards.

Britney Spears sits courtside at a Lakers game with her two sons and Sam Asghari back in 2017.

