Britney Spears Goes Wild Dancing in Hot Pink Leopard-Print Catsuit and Heels

Britney Spears danced her way through four outfit changes in a video posted to Instagram yesterday.

Spears danced to “Maneater” by Miley Cyrus, twirling and posing before a gigantic Christmas tree laden with ornaments and bows. With presents at her feet, the performer striking pose after pose in each ensemble.

Spears first stepped out in a pink long sleeve catsuit that zipped up in the front. The suit was bodycon and featured a leopard print in deep brownish pink. The singer paired the catsuit with a cat ear headband and a black necklace that looked similar to a choker. Next, Spears flounced around in a pink and white floral maxi dress. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and voluminous, puffy sleeves.

She kept the same necklace she had on in the last outfit. Spears then swayed into the frame in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress that buttoned on the bodice. The dress was also form-fitting and was dotted with little pink details that looked to be flowers or some sort of polka-dot pattern. The final dress Spears wore before changing back into her pink catsuit was a long-sleeve, high-neck burgundy dress. The fabric was also freckled in florals and had long, wide bell sleeves.

This post and many others come on the tail end of the “Free Britney” movement that took over social media in 2021. The hashtag started on TikTok and Instagram, and brought attention to the matter, which led to the successful end of Spears’ conservatorship.

Each outfit was paired with the same nude heels that gave the singer some height. The shoes proved versatile, matching each outfit they were paired with.

See more of Spears’ style through the years.

