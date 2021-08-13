Britney Spears Dances in an Edgy Lace Catsuit, Bralette and Black Platform Heels in New Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears showed off her dance moves in an edgy new outfit.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a new dancing video, where she posed and shimmied in a lacy black catsuit. The number featured long sleeves, and was worn over a black bra and matching bottoms. Spears coordinated her outfit with a thin black lace choker, as well as heavy black eye makeup. The number was similar to past leopard-print, metallic and lace catsuits, leotards and jumpsuits she’s worn for similar videos in the past.

When it came to shoes, the “Criminal” singer wore a pair of black platform pumps. The shoes appeared to feature heels totaling at least 4 inches tall, as well as rounded closed toes and a thick platform sole. Previous videos Spears shares to social media often feature platform sandals and pumps, bringing her looks added style and height.

However, this isn’t the only dancing video Spears has shared to social media recently. The pop star shared a range of bikinis she purchased at Target in a clip last week, paired with nude platform heels and a summer-worthy straw hat.

Platform shoes have become a popular footwear choice this season, adding a height boost and sleek glamour to any look. Sandals and ankle-strap pumps in versatile leathers by Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada and Saint Laurent have been worn in recent weeks by stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Storm Reid and Sarah Jessica Parker.

For footwear, Spears often wears comfortable and budget-friendly styles like Steve Madden’s platforms, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals and Hoka One’s Clifton sneakers. On the red carpet, she’s previously favored similar pointed-toe pumps, as well as sparkly sandals and thigh-high boots from Louboutin, Zanotti and Le Silla. The singer has also dipped her toes into the fashion industry, having designed a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010 and appearing in Kenzo’s 2018 La Collection Momento No2 — her first-ever luxury fashion campaign.

Add a pair of bold black pumps to your next summer look, inspired by Britney Spears.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Analista pumps, $60 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Wow pumps, $51 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

