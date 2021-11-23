Britney Spears Debuts Her New Christmas Tree by Modeling Mini Dresses, Leopard Catsuit & Heels

A week and a half after the termination of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, the star is ready to enjoy the holiday season. Spears posted two videos yesterday posing in front of her Christmas tree.

The hitmaker flaunted four outfit changes that spanned across the two videos. In her first video, the “Toxic” singer stood on a balcony above her living room with a birds eye view of her decorated Christmas tree while Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” played in the background. The first look featured a red off-the-shoulder dress with dramatic draping sleeves. The festive minidress was partnered with a pair of black open-toe pumps on high stiletto heels that gave the star some height.

She followed the classic red look with a celebratory sparkly number. The 39-year-old slipped on a black dress with sequin gold textured detailing in a symmetrical pattern. She kept it consistent with her footwear and wore the same heels as the previous shot.

Spears then posted another video where she modeled two more looks with a better view of her Christmas tree. She sported another red dress — this time with a loose, flowing fit. The dress featured a high neckline that ran into a slit down the front. She matched the red with a pair of classic brown closed-toe pumps.

For her final look, she went full fierce mode. She wore a leopard-print jumpsuit that extended into gloves and featured a plunging neckline. On her feet, the “Gimme More” musician wore a pair of black knee-high boots with a pointed toe.

Spears was released from the conservatorship that controlled her personal, financial and medical decisions on Nov. 13. Since the termination was ruled, the star has spoken out about her relief and newfound freedom. In an Instagram video, she noted “I’m grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and be independent and feel like a woman, owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time.”

The musician added that she hopes her story will make an impact and will help people who find themselves in similar situations.

Click through the gallery to discover Spears’ boldest red carpet moments over the years.