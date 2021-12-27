Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Strike a Pose in Versace For Christmas

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Donatella Versace posted a slideshow of some of her favorite Versace looks of this year featuring a myriad of celebrities and campaigns.

The first image posted in the slideshow features Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The popstar smiled at the camera in her boyfriend’s arms wearing a blue and pink floral Versace crop top. Asghari wore a short sleeve black and white button-up with geometric shapes printed all over it. The pair looked darling in Versace holding one another for their Christmas close-up. The caption read, “How gorgeous are these pics!?! They are the best gifts I could ever ask for. Love you all!” Donatella Versace is the Creative Director of Versace and sister of former creative director Gianni Versace.

Donatella also posted a picture of actress Taraji P. Henson in a blouse. The colorful button-up was green and deep blue with the new Versace logo smattered all across the material. The color was an opposing mix of red and blue with the same logo. The actress wore a pair of gold hoops, a chain necklace, and a chain detail in her bun atop her head. Other stars were also featured in the slideshow. Elizabeth Hurley wore a pink sequenced Versace dress with a high slit on the side. The model and mom of one chose to accessorize with a fun sparkly headband and a heart locket necklace.

Actress Ashley Park of “Emily in Paris” and model Aaron Philips both wore distinctly colorful Versace outfits. Park was featured twice in the slideshow, once in a chain mail top and in a pair of bedazzled tights and Versace platforms. Philips wore a red smiley face tee with a matching monogrammed tote bag. All the looks were colorful and decorated in monograms, truly exemplifying the Versace of 2021.

