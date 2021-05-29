Britney Spears Busts a Move in Sleek Black Catsuit and Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears did it again. The musician is on a roll with 2021’s catsuit trend, as seen in her latest Instagram video.

The “Toxic” singer continued to show her love for bold one-pieces yesterday, rocking a black latex version. Similar to the metallic green number she wore in a previous video, Spears’ most recent style features a fitted silhouette, long sleeves and a navel-length zipper.

The garment is reminiscent of iconic outfits she’s worn throughout her career, like the red leather suit from her 2000 “Oops…I Did It Again” music video, sequined number she sported at her 2004 Onyx Hotel Tour, and sheer sparkly leotard she wore during her “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency.

To complete the standout look, Spears opted for a pair of strappy black platform sandals, which she danced around and twirled in like a seasoned pro.

Spears has been on an undeniable one-piece kick this season. Earlier this month, the “Womanizer” singer also donned a leopard-print bodycon catsuit to show off her expert dance moves. For both ensembles, she wore the same strappy sandals. Last month, in one of her viral outfit modeling videos, the singer also slipped into a sheer black leopard print leotard, along with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Other stars have openly embraced the catsuit trend, too. Nicki Minaj has proven the streamlined style creates an instant outfit with numerous layering possibilities. Catsuits have also been spotted on the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and more celebrities this year, solidifying their return to popular fashion.

Aside from her clear love for strappy heels and pumps, Spears also wears budget-friendly, comfort-driven styles like Steve Madden platforms, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals and Hoka One’s Clifton sneakers. On the red carpet, she’s previously favored pointed-toe pumps, sparkly sandals and thigh-high boots — often with a sprinkling of crystals — by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Harnessing her sartorial prowess, Spears has dipped her toe into the fashion world by designing a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010 and appearing in ads for Kenzo’s 2018 La Collection Momento No2 — her first-ever luxury fashion campaign.

Below, add some bold strappy sandals to your shoe wardrobe, inspired by Britney Spears’ style.

Nine West Libbie sandal, $72 (was $89).

MICHAEL Michael Kors Odette platform, $130.

Chinese Laundry Theresa sandal, $69.

