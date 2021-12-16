Britney Spears Heads to the Barn in ‘Ugly’ Sandals, Yellow Crop Top & Skinny Jeans

Britney Spears has been on a social media posting spree lately.

On Wednesday, the princess of pop dipped into her archives to share an old photo with her Instagram fans. In the lengthy caption, she reminisced about a day in the summer when she spent time with some of her horses.

“Language is a little different with a horse … I don’t really need words with him and by just going to night visits I began to understand my eyes a bit better … too many people have seen mine … to many people have scared mine !!!!The eyes are a window to the soul … protect your eyes my friends !!!! When I feel like someone has stared at my face and I’ve cried too long … I go to him. It’s not a person’s face … it’s a different language … a language I prefer!!! Let’s just keep it at that ……” she wrote.

For the outing, the Grammy Award winner wore a yellow patterned crop top. The belly shirt was complete with frill puff sleeves and a ruched panel at the bottom. The “Gimme More” singer paired her look with dark skinny jeans, which she cuffed at the ends. Spears finished off the comfortable ensemble with black Birkenstock sandals. Birkenstock’s have become her go-to shoes. She owns at least five colors of the brand’s Arizona sandals. Her cozy style also includes Hoka One One and Asics sneakers when off-duty. Spears’ silhouette embraces the “ugly” sandals trend, which typically includes thick double straps.

The “Lucky” singer has definitely influenced fashion in a big way. On the red carpet, her looks often include embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Rene Caovilla, among other luxury brands. She also likes to wear wallet-friendly sandals and boots from brands like Steve Madden, Schutz and her own 2009 Candie’s collection.

