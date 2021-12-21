×
Britney Spears Does Angel Inspo With Gold Wings, ‘Ugly’ Sandals, Pink Crop Top & Cut-Off Shorts

By Jacorey Moon
Britney Spears takes flight with wings in her latest look.

The “Me Against the Music” singer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, where the pop superstar was all smiles. Ensemble-wise, Spears donned a pink cropped T-shirt that featured puffy sleeves paired with white denim cutoff shorts. For accessories, she popped on a pair of chic black sunglasses.

When it came down to the shoes, Spears had on a pair of brown sandals that featured two thick straps with buckles that both add extra security while also providing a nice stylish flair. “Ugly” sandals — flat styles that include chunky straps and flat silhouettes — have become a celebrity staple, particularly from brands like Birkenstock.

Spears was one of the biggest pop acts during the early aughts, and her fashion choices often embraced. For example, some of the constant staples she wore included cropped sleeveless tanks, leather flared pants and latex pieces. Recently, the singer has sported relaxed garments that place an emphasis on comfort and easiness. On her Instagram feed, there are pictures of her wearing slouchy tees, denim cutoffs, flowy dresses and printed separates that offer a lot of functionality. Usually, we see Spears donning silhouettes like powerful pumps and sleek sandals that also match her aesthetic, while further elevating her classic style.

The “Overprotected” singer is also known for her memorable, daring fashion moments that younger generations continue to re-create for their Halloween costumes and Instagram posts alike. Some examples include her denim gown at the 2001 MTV VMAs, her iconic green bralette and edgy cut-off shorts from the same event and a range of music video looks that have cemented her within the fashion world.

