Brigitte Macron Wears Black Suit & Ankle Boots to Honor Late Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in Paris

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron attended a national tribute ceremony today for the late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides monument in Paris.

For the occasion, Macron wore a black suit with a double-breasted blazer. She paired it with thin sunglasses and a black leather clutch. The first lady of France’s ensemble was complete with Louis Vuitton ankle boots.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to attend the national tribute ceremony to late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides monument. CREDIT: Jacques WITT/SIPA

During their appearance at the ceremony, President Macron gave an emotional eulogy recounting Belmondo’s relatability and long-spanning career, where he deemed the actor as a “national treasure.” His wife looked on from the courtyard, where roughly 1,000 people were in attendance. The occasion marked the first tribute ceremony to take place at the Invalides monument. There will be a private funeral for Belmondo taking place on Friday, Sept. 10.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron at the national tribute ceremony to late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides monument in Paris on Sept. 9, 2021. CREDIT: Jacques WITT/SIPA

Macron’s daily style is famously minimalist, containing tones of black, gray, navy and white. Pops of tonal colors like pale yellow, coral and red are occasionally part of her wardrobe, often by French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior. Most of Macron’s shoes are from Louis Vuitton, which is a favorite brand of the French first lady; she also counts designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and the occasional pair of sporty sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Brigitte Macron’s style evolution over the years.