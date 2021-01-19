French First Lady Gives Her Coat & Skinny Jeans a Chic Edge in Studded Lug-Sole Boots

French first lady Brigitte Macron visited a local pediatric hospital in Bullion, France, on Monday for the launch of the 32nd edition of the fundraising operation “Pièces Jaunes.” The campaign works to improve the lives of hospitalized children across the country.

Macron joined Didier Deschamps, French soccer legend and current manager of the men’s national team, at Bullion pediatric hospital yesterday to meet with children and patients at the medical center. For the occasion, the French first lady layered up in a blue button-down top worn under a black peacoat with a matching scarf and dark skinny jeans.

Brigitte Macron and French soccer manager Didier Deschamps visit the Bullion pediatric hospital during the launch of the 32nd edition of the fundraising operation “Pieces Jaunes,” Jan. 18. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the former educator gave the outfit an edgy finish as she opted for studded leather booties set atop a lugged outsole and a block heel.

Combat boots and lug-sole styles are the new norm amongst style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, of course, along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these rugged boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal.

When it comes to her everyday style, Macron oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton once more when it comes to clothing in addition to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The French first lady lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

