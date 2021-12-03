French First Lady Brigitte Macron Interacts With Robots in a Minimalist Monochrome Outfit Complete With Ankle Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brigitte Macron wore nothing but neutrals while visiting the Jules Ferry School in Ormesson-sur-Marne in France.

The French first lady was styled in her classic minimalist aesthetic from head to toe for the occasion. She kept herself warm with a double-breasted blue pea-coat and a matching scarf. She sported blue skinny jeans, which she layered on top of a pair of suede pointed-toe boots.

Brigitte Macron at Jules Ferry School in Ormesson-sur-Marne in France. CREDIT: AP

The 68-year-old visited the school to see the robotics systems that allow children with long-term illnesses to keep up with their schooling.

Brigitte Macron at Jules Ferry School in Ormesson-sur-Marne in France. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Macron is a big fan of fall boots. Last month, she was photographed wearing a navy and gray pinstripe suit set. The French first lady accessorized with a gray scarf, smoothly coordinating with her jacket and adding to the look’s cozy elements for fall. Much like today, she also wore a versatile pair of suede ankle boots.

Brigitte Macron at Jules Ferry School in Ormesson-sur-Marne in France. CREDIT: AP

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the her shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend.

Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

