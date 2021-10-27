French First Lady Brigitte Macron Elevates Classic Navy Suiting With Graphic Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French first lady Brigitte Macron visited the Emile Zola house and its Dreyfus Museum in Paris today, along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron.

For the occasion, Macron dressed in chic style in a dark blue suit. Her outfit featured a blazer with wide pointed lapels, as well as coordinating trousers. The French First Lady layered the set over a white blouse, and warded off the autumn chill with a pale blue striped scarf. Her look was complete with a chunky gold ring.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron at the Emile Zola house in the Medan suburb of Paris, France. CREDIT: ELIOT BLONDET-POOL/SIPA

Macron paired her suit with a sharp pair of Louis Vuitton ankle boots. The Matchmake style featured black leather uppers with buckled ankle straps in a pointed-toe silhouette. They also featured a pop of prints from brown canvas in the brand’s signature monogram, atop the boots’ heel counters and 3.9-inch block heels. Macron’s boots retail for $1,770 on LouisVuitton.com.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron visit the Dreyfus Museum on the Emile Zola house’s property in the Medan suburb of Paris, France. CREDIT: ELIOT BLONDET-POOL/SIPA

Louis Vuitton’s Matchmake boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Ankle boots are trending again, now that fall has begun and temperatures have dropped. Styles like Macron’s have grown popular from their support via thick heels and full foot coverage, as well as sharp finishes from elements like neutral tones and pointed toes. In addition to the French first lady, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Nicole Richie have also worn pairs from brands including Stella McCartney and Christy Dawn in recent weeks.

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

