French First Lady Brigitte Macron Stands Tall in Black Ankle Boots & Chic Gray Suit for Anti-Bullying Campaign

Brigitte Macron stood tall in a sleek pair of ankle boots on Wednesday in Paris while fulfilling her duties. The French first lady was outfitted in a gray suit accessorized with a matching bag.

Brigitte Macron wears a gray suit with black booties. CREDIT: Eric TSCHAEN/POOL/SIPA

The former educator’s pair elevated her outfit with a staple cold weather style, while creating a streamlined appearance with her trousers that cut above the ankle.

Brigitte Macron wears a gray suit with black boots on Nov. 17, 2021 in Paris. CREDIT: JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA

The boots featured a square toe and a nearly 3-inch block heel. It would be no surprise if the brand was Louis Vuitton, as the label is in frequent rotation in her wardrobe — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend.

Macron isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards fall boots this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, too.

On the occasion of the national day of fighting against bullying at school, she visited the Modigliani College in Paris to launch the No to Bullying 2021-2022 campaign.

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

Step into sleek black boots and elevate your fall outfits.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Delilah boots, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Yale boots, $179.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228.

