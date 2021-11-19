×
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Stands Tall in Black Ankle Boots & Chic Gray Suit for Anti-Bullying Campaign

By FN Staff
Dejeuner du DuoDay a l’ESAT Bastille en presence du premier ministre
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron stood tall in a sleek pair of ankle boots on Wednesday in Paris while fulfilling her duties. The French first lady was outfitted in a gray suit accessorized with a matching bag.

Sophie Cluzel, secretaire d'Etat en charge des personnes handicapees et Jean Castex, premier ministre accueillent Brigitte Macron avec leurs duos. (Sipa via AP Images)
Brigitte Macron wears a gray suit with black booties.
CREDIT: Eric TSCHAEN/POOL/SIPA

The former educator’s pair elevated her outfit with a staple cold weather style, while creating a streamlined appearance with her trousers that cut above the ankle.

A l occasion de la journee nationale de lutte contre le harcelement a l ecole, Jean Michel Blanquer, ministre de l Education nationale, de la Jeunesse et des Sports, se rend au college Modigliani a Paris avec Madame Brigitte Macron pour lancer la campagne Non au harcelement 2021 -2022. Sequence du lancement de campagne de sensibilisation contre le harcelement dans le CDI du college. College Modigliani, Paris 15 eme. Mercredi 17 novembre 2021. Photographie de Jeanne Accorsini / Sipa Press. On the occasion of the national day of fight against bullying at school, Jean Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports, visits the Modigliani College in Paris with Mrs Brigitte Macron to launch the No to Bullying 2021 -2022 campaign. College Modigliani, Paris 15 eme. Wednesday 17 November 2021. Photograph by Jeanne Accorsini / Sipa Press. (Sipa via AP Images)
Brigitte Macron wears a gray suit with black boots on Nov. 17, 2021 in Paris.
CREDIT: JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA

The boots featured a square toe and a nearly 3-inch block heel. It would be no surprise if the brand was Louis Vuitton, as the label is in frequent rotation in her wardrobe — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend.

Macron isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards fall boots this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, too.

On the occasion of the national day of fighting against bullying at school, she visited the Modigliani College in Paris to launch the No to Bullying 2021-2022 campaign.

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

Step into sleek black boots and elevate your fall outfits.

Target, A New Day, boots, black boots, suede boots, ankle boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Delilah boots, $35.

Marc Fisher, boots, black boots, leather boots, ankle boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Yale boots, $179.

Kate Spade New York, boots, black boots, suede boots, ankle boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228.

Click through the gallery to see Brigitte Macron’s style evolution over the years.

