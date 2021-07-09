×
Brigitte Macron Embodies French-Chic in Bow-Accented Blazer With Black Outfit

By Aaron Royce
Sipa France
French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron attended a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday, celebrating the 100th birthday of sociologist Edgar Morin.

For the occasion, Macron outfitted herself in an utterly chic ensemble. The French first lady donned a crisp white blazer, which featured black and white lapels and whimsical matching bow embellishments on the sides. A draped black top and sleek black trousers completed the ensemble. She accessorized with several rings and a silver and gold watch, pieces that were minimalist but accented her outfit’s classic look.

Brigitte Macron and Edgar Morin. French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony to celebrate Edgar Morin's 100th birthday at Elysee Palace. Paris, FRANCE-08/07/2021 (Sipa via AP Images)
Brigitte Macron and Edgar Morin attend a ceremony to celebrate Morin’s 100th birthday at Elysee Palace in Paris.
CREDIT: Jacques Witt/SIPA
CREDIT: Jacques Witt/SIPA

The outfit perfectly complemented Macron’s minimalist wardrobe, which is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Macron regularly wears sharp black, gray, navy and white blazers, often paired with skinny jeans and trousers in dark blue or black washes. On dressier occasions, she dons similarly colored pantsuits, as well. For formal outings, she regularly sports elegant dresses and gowns in neutral tones with minimal embellishments. Pops of chic colors like pale yellow, coral and red are occasionally incorporated into her wardrobe as well — and most pieces are by French labels like Alaia, Alexandre Vauthier, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton.

brigitte macron, french first lady, blazer, skinny jeans, heels, navy, vote, president, office
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron vote at the polling station in Le Touquet, France, for the first round of the French regional elections on June 20, 2021.
CREDIT: AP

Though photographers didn’t capture Macron’s footwear, we can imagine that the outfit featured some of her signature shoe styles. The former schoolteacher is often spotted in pointed-toe stiletto pumps in similar colors as her wardrobe — though a tan, brown, or olive green pair are occasionally mixed in as well.

Most of Macron’s shoes are usually by Vuitton — a favorite brand of the French first lady, who counts designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from heels, she can also be seen in block-heeled ankle boots and the occasional pair of sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors as her wardrobe.

