French First Lady Brigitte Macron Sharpens Up for Fall in Striped Coat and Ankle Boots

By Aaron Royce
Marcoussis : France’s men and women national rugby union teams at their training centre in Marcoussis
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French first lady Brigitte Macron dressed chicly today to combat the fall chill while visiting the French men’s and women’s national rugby union teams at their training centre in the Parisian suburb of Marcoussis.

For the occasion, Macron wore a classic striped coat. The navy and gray number was layered over a white top with flounced sleeves and black trousers—adding to its timeless nature. The French first lady accessorized with a gray scarf, smoothly coordinating with her jacket and adding to the look’s cozy elements for fall.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, center, and first lady Brigitte Macron, center right, and French rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte, center left, pose with France's men and women national rugby union teams during a visit at their training centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Ludovic Marin / Pool photo via AP)
CREDIT: AP

Macron added to her look’s classic nature with a versatile pair of ankle boots. The suede style featured black uppers, as well las thin heels and sharp pointed toes The French first lady’s pair elevated her outfit with a staple cold weather style, while creating a streamlined appearance by matching her trousers.

Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, French Rugby Federation, coat, striped coat, boots, black boots, suede boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots, Bernard Laporte, Paris, France
A closer look at Macron’s boots.
CREDIT: ELIOT BLONDET-POOL/SIPA

Suede boots are always a popular fall trend, due to their full coverage and soft texture. The slightly thinner material is also a lighter style to wear before colder, damper winter weather begins. Macron isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards fall boots this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, too.

Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, French Rugby Federation, coat, striped coat, boots, black boots, suede boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots, Bernard Laporte, Paris, France
Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

Elevate your fall looks like Macron in sleek black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Delilah boots, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Yale boots, $179.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228.

Click through the gallery to see Brigitte Macron’s style evolution over the years.

