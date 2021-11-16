French First Lady Brigitte Macron Sharpens Up for Fall in Striped Coat and Ankle Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French first lady Brigitte Macron dressed chicly today to combat the fall chill while visiting the French men’s and women’s national rugby union teams at their training centre in the Parisian suburb of Marcoussis.

For the occasion, Macron wore a classic striped coat. The navy and gray number was layered over a white top with flounced sleeves and black trousers—adding to its timeless nature. The French first lady accessorized with a gray scarf, smoothly coordinating with her jacket and adding to the look’s cozy elements for fall.

Macron added to her look’s classic nature with a versatile pair of ankle boots. The suede style featured black uppers, as well las thin heels and sharp pointed toes The French first lady’s pair elevated her outfit with a staple cold weather style, while creating a streamlined appearance by matching her trousers.

Suede boots are always a popular fall trend, due to their full coverage and soft texture. The slightly thinner material is also a lighter style to wear before colder, damper winter weather begins. Macron isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards fall boots this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, too.

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

