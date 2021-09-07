Brigitte Macron Epitomizes French-Chic in Black Minidress, Sheer Tights and Navy Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron met with Sebastian Pinera, the President of the Republic of Chile, at the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday.

For the occasion, Macron outfitted herself in an undeniably chic outfit. The French first lady wore a black minidress with a short-sleeved black jacket, which was layered over sheer black tights to create a streamlined and modern ensemble. Her accessories were both timeless and elegant: a gold cuff bracelet, chunky gold ring and brown leather bracelet. She completed the look with a glossy black Dior clutch.

(L-R): French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Chile Sebastian Pinera and Brigitte Macron in Paris, France. CREDIT: NICOLAS NICOLAS MESSYASZ/SIPA

Macron paired the dress with an equally sharp pair of shoes: navy blue pumps. The dark pair featured pointed toes, as well as suede uppers and heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. Her shoes added a pop of color that was still formal and classic, adding to her look’s timeless nature.

French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Chile Sebastian Pinera and Brigitte Macron in Paris, France. CREDIT: AP

The outfit was emblematic of Macron’s famously minimalist wardrobe, which many regard as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. She often wears black, gray, navy and white blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as similarly colored skinny jeans and trousers. For formal occasions, she regularly wears elegant dresses and gowns in neutral hues with minimal embellishments. Pops of tonal colors like pale yellow, coral and red are occasionally part of her wardrobe, as well — and most pieces are by French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

Most of Macron’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is a favorite brand of the French first lady — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from heels, she can also be seen in block-heeled ankle boots and the occasional pair of sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors.

