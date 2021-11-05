French First Lady Brigitte Macron is Timelessly Chic in Mini Dress, Sheer Tights and Classic Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French first lady Brigitte Macron honored German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, at Merkel’s Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor ceremony in Beaune, France yesterday. The award is the highest distinction of France’s chief honor, the Legion d’Honneur.

For the occasion, Macron wore a timelessly sharp ensemble. The French first lady donned a long-sleeved black minidress, with a sharp skirt that hit just above the knee. Keeping her accents minimal, Macron layered the piece with a black leather belt and sheer black tights, accessorizing with a quilted black leather Chanel clutch.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Joachim Sauer attend Merkel’s ceremony of the Grand Cross in Beaune, France. CREDIT: JC Tardivon/SIPA

Macron created a monochrome moment with her footwear, a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes included black uppers with triangular toes, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. Macron’s footwear of choice created an ensemble that was streamlined and sharp—as well as extremely versatile.

The French first lady’s outfit was also classic when she left the ceremony. Walking outside with Joachim Sauer after Merkel’s ceremony, Macron layered her chic outfit with a versatile tan coat, black leather gloves and scarf. All three pieces, like her outfit, were utterly timeless.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron stroll after Angela Merkel’s ceremony of the Grand Cross in Beaune, France. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Macron isn’t the only star to wear a pair this season; in recent weeks, Zendaya, Paris Hilton and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn pairs from Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Manolo Blahnik.

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

Elevate your fall looks like Macron in sharp black pumps.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Dorothy pumps, $99.

