French First Lady Brigitte Macron Goes Casual in Skinny Jeans & Louis Vuitton Sneakers

French first lady Brigitte Macron stepped out in her most coziest outfit yet.

Brigitte Macron walking in Biarritz, France, during the G7 summit on Nov. 6, 2021. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

While walking in Biarritz, France, during the G7 summit on Nov. 6, Macron wore a loose-fitting white blouse that featured a tie front knot and gold buttons. She paired her top with dark blue skinny jeans complete with a red studded belt.

Brigitte Macron wears Louis Vuitton Run Away sneakers in Biarritz, France, during the G7 summit on Nov. 6, 2021. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

For footwear, Macron sported a pair of white, Louis Vuitton Run Away sneakers. The footwear is a reinterpretation of the classic running shoe. This version is crafted from supple calf leather and patent monogram canvas, and features a gold-tone metal plaque and the brand’s logo on the side. The wedge-shaped outsole discreetly adds extra height. She opted for simple accessories as she wore dark circle shades and a diamond encrusted ring that was on her right hand.

Brigitte Macron walking in Biarritz, France during the G7 summit on Nov. 6, 2021. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The mother-of-three wore her blond hair straight as her bangs swept to the sides of her face.

This isn’t the first time that Macron has been seen in Louis Vuitton footwear. While visiting the Emile Zola and its Dreyfus Museum in Paris in October, she elevated her navy blue suit with a pair of the label’s ankle boots. The boots included a Matchmake style that featured black leather uppers with buckled ankle straps in a pointed-toe silhouette. They also featured pops of print from the brand’s signature monogram, atop the boots’ heel counters and 3.9-inch block heels.

Macron is not afraid to showcase her style as she continues to wear classic, timeless and trendy pieces. She recently honored German Chancellor Angela Merkel alongside her husband President Emmanuel Macron, at Merkel’s Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor ceremony in Beaune, France. The schoolteacher donned a long-sleeve black dress with a sharp skirt that hit right above the knee. She layered the piece with a black leather belt, sheer tights, pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a quilted black leather Chanel clutch.

