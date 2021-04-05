Nicola Coughlan Goes Goth in Black Lace, Martins Imhangbe Brings on the Patterns + More Bridgerton Stars at the 2021 SAG Awards

Alert Lady Whistledown, the residents of Mayfair are out on the town!

The cast of “Bridgerton” suited up in their best looks at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. From ruffled gowns, to patterned shirts and platform shoes — the stars did not disappoint. It is a big night for the cast as they are all up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Dressed for success was Nicola Coughlan, who wowed in a black lace gown from Christian Siriano. The look offered a chic goth aesthetic as it featured a bold ruffled neckline, lace sleeves and wide skirt. Coughlan maintained the edgy theme with her hair styled in a sleek bob. She also wore a maroon lip and dangling earrings.

Ruffles were big among the cast tonight as Kathryn Drysdale wore a dramatic ruffle gown by Jenny Packham teamed with Jimmy Choo heels. Joanna Bobin also leaned on Jimmy Choo, wearing shoes from the label with a silk strapless dress from Alberta Ferretti.

Golda Rosheuvel also turned heads in a bold coat from Ports 1961. The outerwear piece featured an abstract drawing and button up closure. She teamed the coat with a shirt dress from Patou and earrings also from the label. As for footwear, Rosheuvel opted for a daring pair of platform shoes from the Molly Goddard x Ugg collab. In true queen fashion, Rosheuvel made the most of the night by changing into a black and red gown from AZ Factory by Alber Elbaz.

Martins Imhangbe brought out the patterns, styling a Givenchy top with classic black trousers. Like, Rosheuvel, Imhangbe also made an outfit change, sporting a velvet tuxedo from Emporio Armani.

Ruby Barker also opted for an all-black look, wearing deep v-neckline gown from Retrofete. The dainty look featured a petal-like skirt with sheer detailing. She complimented the dress with a beaded headband.

Last but not least, Jonathan Bailey kept it traditional, but with a bad boy edge in a pinstripe suit from Brunello Cucinelli. The star gave the look a classic touch with brown loafers.

The 2021 SAG Awards air simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET with an encore airing on TNT at 11 p.m.

