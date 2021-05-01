Blake Lively Pairs Her Yankees Cap With Valentino Rockstud Boots For NYC Ballgame Outfit

Stars really are just like us. When Blake Lively attended a New York Yankees game with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, she wore the team’s signature baseball cap. But unlike the rest of us, Clint Frazier, the outfielder for the Yankees, gifted her the cap. (And Reynolds showed off the cap Frazier autographed for him.) But you don’t have to be an A-lister to know that a Yankees baseball cap has long been a style staple for many fashionable inhabitants of the Big Apple.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of Lively’s ensemble for the baseball game was a total home run. A crisp white menswear-inspired crop top was paired with black Aritzia pants. Like the fashion icon she is, Lively really hit it out of the park with her accessories. She won the lawyered jewelry trend with a longer necklace by Marla Aaron balanced out by a short, colorful charm necklace from Storrow Jewelry that added an antique-y vibe. Storrow Jewelry looks to heirloom pieces as its muse, so the necklace added bolts of color to Lively’s black and white ensemble. For a touch of movie star status, Lively’s Maison Valentino Soul Rockstud Lace-Up Booties brought luxury with an edge, courtesy of the fashion house’s signature Rockstud hardware.

With her style veering from dainty to dangerous, the Gossip Girl star has been spotted wearing boots with attitude by Maison Valentino before, including pairing the deep burgundy boots with an olive green velvet suit by Rag & Bone in Paris and an all-yellow outfit to Good Morning America, showing this pair can go from the City of Love to the stands of a baseball game. Lively has also sported the combat version of these Valentino boots, pairing them with a gray sweater dress for a cozier ‘fit.

Between the vampy hue and lace-up design, the Valentino Soul Rockstud Lace-Up Booties have a tinge of gothic romanticism to them. The chunky stacked high heel, nearing four inches, adds elegance with an edge and the stud trim adorning the midsole complete the Rockstud aesthetic that has driven hordes to the fashion house’s accessory collection. The gorgeous calf leather is a reminder that Valentino is indeed luxurious.

Though Lively’s exact pair of the Valentino Soul Rockstud Lace-Up Bootie is no longer available, there are similar versions available from the house—and countless knockoffs.

