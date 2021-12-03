Blake Lively Elevates Her Mom Jeans With Louboutin Heeled Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out arm in arm.

The couple and parents of their three daughters were seen walking in NYC on Thursday. Lively wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans with a black turtleneck top. She added a black Gucci belt to her look, and carried a black chain-strap purse over her shoulder. Reynolds wore a green button-up shirt, dark gray jacket and navy blue pants.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in NYC on Dec 2. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” alum went with heeled combat boots by Christian Louboutin. The lace-up style booties featured a lug sole and a thick block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height. Her heavy-duty booties included silver hardware and black laces.

Meanwhile, Reynolds wore a pair of Nike Blazer Mid Off-White All Hallow’s Eve trainers designed by Virgil Abloh, perhaps paying tribute to the late designer.

A closer look at Lively’s shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Green Lantern” actress oftentimes favors heels from Christian Louboutin when she isn’t in its flatter silhouettes. Lovers of Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The Los Angeles native continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the 2018 Met Gala. When in more casual settings, the mom of three can be seen in everything from jelly sandals to sneakers.

Add lug sole combat boots to your rotation with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Zhara Lace-Up Boot, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Brie Combat Boots, $40

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Alfani Step N’ Flex Women’s Buffey Lace-Up Lug Sole Booties, $77

Click through the gallery to see Blake Lively’s hottest shoe moments over the years.