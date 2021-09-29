×
Blackpink’s Rosé Looks Daring in Sheer Black Babydoll Dress and Knee-High Boots at Saint Laurent’s Show During Paris Fashion Week

By Jannely Espinal
PFW – Saint Laurent Arrivals
Blackpink’s member Roseanne Park had fans looking left and right to her daring outfit today during the Saint Laurent fashion show. As the face of the fall ’21 campaign, Rosé has become a main figure in the fashion industry. For the event, the K-pop star donned an emblematic black baby doll sheer dress, tights and a gold chain choker with pearls.

To complete her look, Rosé opted for a pair of leather knee-high boots featuring approximately 4-inch heels. Boots are about to become the staple for fall and this essential style has been already spotted on Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez.

Rose Park arrives in style at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Rosé’s personal style already includes many items from Saint Laurent, including bags and dresses. But the singer also leans toward international brands like O!Oi. When it comes to footwear, Rosé has a versatile shoe collection. From chunky platform boots to ankle-strap soaring stilettos and even Dr. Martens boots, Rosé’s style is always evolving. Some of Rosé’s personal fashion pieces include Saint Laurent oversized blazers, jeans, casual dresses and T-shirts.

Rose Park looking edgy and elegant at the Saint Laurent fashion show.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The other Blackpink members, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo are also attending Paris Fashion Week shows. The K-pop artists also have collaborations with top brands like Chanel, Celine and Dior.

Transition your fall stye with these knee-high boots, inspired by Rosé’s look.

