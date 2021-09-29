×
Blackpink’s Jisoo Arrives in a Warrior-Inspired Baby Doll Dress and Platform Heels at the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show

By Jannely Espinal
Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Dior Spring 2022
Dior Spring 2022
Dior Spring 2022
Dior Spring 2022
Blackpink member Jisoo is making waves in the fashion industry with her attendance at the Dior spring 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop singer was wearing the label from head to toe. She donned a baby doll embroidered dress featuring a warrior-inspired pattern with pin dots from the resort ’22 line and a micro Dior bag featuring pearl details.

For footwear, Jisoo opted for a pair of platform heels encompassing ankle buckle straps and a sheer mesh toe.

Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jisoo. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791678_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jisoo is the symbol of elegance at the Dior show.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Jisoo is an ambassador for Dior Beauty and also participated in a campaign for Dior’s Bobby bag. Aside from Dior, Jisoo also has a penchant for international labels like itMICHAA.

Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jisoo. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791678_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jisoo is spotted at the Dior womenswear spring 2022 during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
As for her personal style, Jisoo keeps things interesting with trendy and unique pieces. She can be seen in graphic T-shirts, colorful vests, maxi dresses, oversized shirts and mini skirts. She varies from lace-up boots to sneakers and stilettos, showing versatility in her footwear choices.

The other Blackpink members also have partnerships with top designers. Rose Park is the face of Saint Laurent and also attended Paris Fashion Week while Jennie recently starred in a Chanel campaign for the brand’s new Coco Neige collection.

Choose a classic pair of platform heels to pair with your elegant outfit as inspired by Jisoo.

