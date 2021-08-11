Billy Porter Gives His Take on the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend in a Boho-Chic Poncho & Caftan

Billy Porter went for a relaxed boho-chic moment in his latest Instagram look.

The “Pose” actor posted a video of himself walking down a sidewalk on his way to the set of “What If” while wearing his mask and speaking on a cellphone. For the ensemble, Porter modeled a white cape poncho that featured a series of sketch designs across the shoulders of the cape.

He paired it with a beige caftan-like top underneath, incorporating a dark brown line design strewn about the top. Porter paired the look with a pair of loose, flowy black trousers and a brown designer tote bag.

On his feet, Porter donned a pair of neutral-colored “ugly” sandals, which featured two straps across each foot. The neutral color of the shoe complements his neutral-palette outfit and adds another layer to the striking look.

The “ugly” sandal was once considered too taboo for the traditional fashion world. But with celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Katie Holmes and even Heidi Klum taking part in wearing the trend, the silhouette has grown in prominence this summer. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are pinnacle to the inception of the trend and have created styles that are trendy and have been sold in traditionally high fashion havens recently like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nieman Marcus.

When it comes to Porter’s essential style, he’s known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. On his Instagram feed, Porter opts for looks with effervescent patterns, printed mumus and ruffled separates. For footwear, the Broadway star typically sports pointed-toe boots, sharply heeled sandals and height-defying platforms. He creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. In the past, Porter donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

In 2021, Porter collaborated with Jimmy Choo to create a collaborative PRIDE collection that featured gender-neutral footwear including animal-print booties, vibrant pumps and structured booties.

Slide on a pair of ‘ugly sandals’ and add a layer of relaxed, chic ugly to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Billy Porter.

