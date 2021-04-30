Billy Porter Is Striking in Colorful Pleated Dress and 6-Inch Platforms for ‘Pose’ Premiere

It was the premiere of “Pose’s” final season on Thursday night in New York, and the cast was able to celebrate with an in-person red carpet event.

Star Billy Porter made an appearance, wearing a striking dress by designer Robert Wun. The fall ’21 ensemble featured colorful layering of pleated fabric, which Porter paired with 6-inch platform boots from Rick Owens.

Billy Porter wearing Robert Wun. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for Variety

At the 2020 Emmys, Porter was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his performance as Pray Tell in “Pose.” He took home the trophy the year prior, marking the first time an openly gay Black man has ever won in the category at the Emmy Awards.

“Pose” features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside Porter. It also includes the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.

Moore hit the red carpet on Thursday night in a chic suiting ensemble from Saint Laurent, which featured long shorts, a metallic gold bralette and strappy stilettos.

Indya Moore wearing Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for Variety

Another standout look from the “Pose” premiere came from actor Jeremy Pope, wearing the woven Metal Bowie tank from sustainable designer Natalia Fedner. He completed the outfit with a black pants and sculptural United Nude booties.

Jeremy Pope in Natalia Fedner. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for Variety

The final season of “Pose” premieres on FX on May 2.

To see the costumes from the show, click the through the gallery.