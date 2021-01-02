Billy Porter Styles Four Ensembles Including Dior, Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti & More to Co-Host Rockin’ Eve

On the heels of 2020, Billy Porter shared four chic ensembles to close out the year co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show on Thursday night.

While wrapping up the live program, the Emmy Award-winning actor revealed another one of his eye-catching outfits. He wore a red, black and white tweed suit from Botter, teamed with a bold red coat from Ludovic de Saint Sernin to tie the look’s colors together. The “Kinky Boots” alum accessorized this ensemble with a brooch from Portolano and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.

For footwear, Porter made the case for the silver crystal footwear trend of the night and finished the look with the Giuseppe for Swae Lee Glitter Fabric Ankle Boot from Guiseppe Zanotti. These shimmering shoes feature a silver glitter upper construction with a pale blue lighting embroidery, complete with a rounded toe, pull heel tab and short block heel. They currently are on sale and now retail for $497 on Guiseppezanotti.com.

Here’s a close-up look at Billy Porter’s Guiseppe Zanotti boots. CREDIT: Guiseppe Zanotti

The “Like A Boss” actor wished his followers a Happy New Year from Times Square in New York City wearing a full Dior outfit teamed with color-contrasting footwear from Christian Louboutin. He wore a gray trench coat with a traditional double-breasted silhouette and a duster length. He styled the classic outerwear piece with a grey and orange paisley-printed sweater, layered with a light grey turtleneck underneath, and a pair of black suiting trousers.

To accessorize, the “Pose” star polished the look with orange elbow-length gloves tying the outfit’s hues together, and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.

For footwear, Porter completed the ensemble with Christian Louboutin loafers in a light embroidered colorway. The brand’s White Spiked Boat Sneakers offer a similar sleek and comfortable aesthetic. These luxury slip-on shoes feature leather uppers with elasticized sides and monochromatic stud detailing along the perimeters. They retail for $995 and are available for purchase on Ssense.com.

With the brisk city weather, the Tony Award winner lets the outerwear take center stage for his other two looks. He wore a Rick Owens strong shoulder wool coat in a gray colorway with a Lorraine Schwartz brooch and an Esenshel white hat. And, for his final look, the entertainer chose a Christoph Rumpf faux fur, complete with pieces from Georges Hobeika, Portolano and Alan Crocetti.

Known for his elevated and attention-grabbing event looks, Porter often selects footwear choices from brands including Coach, Jimmy Choo and Gucci.

Embrace the actor’s ultra-cool boot style with similar options available below.

