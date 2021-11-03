Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece.

Billie Eilish wears Gucci at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue.

Detail of Billie Eilish’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as a runway of cinematic scale, showing more than 100 looks and tapped celebrity models such as Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, St. Vincent and Miranda July. This was Gucci’s first in-person fashion show since the pandemic brought live events to a halt. The front row attracted Lizzo, James Cordon, Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Diane Keaton, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, Serena Williams and Salma Hayek.

Billie Eilish wears Gucci at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Eilish has proved that she has a flair for fashion. The 19-year-old superstar has transformed her style since hitting the scene in 2015. Early on, her signature look — sneakers, baggy silhouettes, logomania and occasional pops of vibrant color — created a lot of buzz because it melded classic hip-hop with goth and skater influences.

