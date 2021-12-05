Billie Eilish Debuts New Hair Style in Oversized Puffer Coat at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

Billie Eilish returned to form with a bold new look at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey. Eilish and her brother, Finneas, were presented with the Film Song of the Year Award by Hans Zimmer for their song “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Billie Eilish attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Eilish hit the red carpet in a cozy look that was undeniably appropriate for the winter season. The “Happier Than Ever” musician, seemingly returning to her penchant for oversized silhouettes, wore a large maroon puffer coat. The style featured all-over quilting, a high neckline, long dangling strap accent and a low hem that skimmed the floor. Eilish paired the piece with a coordinating maroon distressed T-shirt and trousers — all oversized — as well as pearl drop earrings and several gold necklaces.

When it came to shoes, Eilish’s weren’t visible due to her outfit’s large silhouette. However, the star’s ensemble was a sharp departure from the pin-up inspired looks she’s previously worn on the red carpet this year while promoting her newest album, “Happier Than Ever.” Eilish’s original signature style has included oversized streetwear outfits, often covered in logos or bright colors. She also used the Variety red carpet to showcase her new brunette hair color, also a departure from the bleached blonde look she debuted earlier this year.

For footwear, Eilish usually opts for sneakers. During previous red carpet events, the star could be seen in platform sandals and pumps from brands like Gucci. However, her go-to styles are often sneakers hailing from Converse, Nike, Burberry and Balenciaga. The star occasionally wears tall boots that coordinate with her outfits as well, usually by Moon Boot, Dr. Martens and Swear London.

